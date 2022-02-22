Chintels Paradiso fiasco: Here's what homebuyers should be aware of before a new purchase

Days after two women were killed after a portion of an apartment in Chintels Paradiso Housing Society collapsed, dozens of families have been compelled to find alternative accommodation - the town planning department has declared four more towers in the society unfit for living. The town planner has said that cost of rehabilitating these will be borne by the builders of Chintel Paradiso.

After investing their life savings into their dream homes, about 200 families in Gurugram find themselves in a tough spot.

This is not an isolated incident - barely 10 kilometres away, residents of Green View Society, have been asked by Gurugram's deputy commissioner to vacate the property in a few weeks over safety issues - this housing project was completed in 2017 by NBCC, a blue-chip government of India navratna enterprise. More than 100 families are residing in the society now. The residents say that within months of moving in they started noticing cracks in the ceilings and walls.

Residents of two housing societies, one built by a private developer, the other by a government navratna, find themselves on the same boat - and here's the tragic irony - both will have to continue paying their EMIs for flats they cannot live in.

To discuss whether it is time to extend framework of accountability for builders and what should potential homebuyer be aware of before investing in a new home, CNBC-TV18 spoke to ML Lahoty, Senior Advocate at Supreme Court; Varun Dhamija, Resident of Chintels Paradiso and Sonam Arora, Resident of Chintels Paradiso.

