Cement price hike: NCL Industries says looking at raising Rs 20 per bag post festive season

Cement prices have declined by Rs 30-40 per bag in Q3FY21 versus Q2FY21. The manufacturers are trying to increase the prices now, post the festival season the prices are expected to go up by Rs 20 per bag, said K Ravi, MD, NCL Industries in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Things are expected to look up and because the season is picking up, immediately after the festival season, the demand is expected to be good for cement sector, he said.

The company is confident of achieving 2.6 million tonne of volumes in FY22, he said.

