Budget 2022: Real estate developers disappointed, say additional tax sops would have helped homebuyers

A few years ago, the Modi government announced the PM Awas Yojna, promising housing for all by 2022.

But 2022 is here… and to be fair, while the target has not been met, these homes are definitely works in progress… and the Centre continues to make budgetary allocations to feed its favourite housing scheme.

The latest allocation is worth Rs 48,000 crore, and is to fund the building of 80 lakh low-cost homes this year. While this allocation has been welcomed, the fact that there's not much else to inspire homebuyers to sign on the dotted line is a matter of concern for developers

Developers and analysts say an additional tax rebate above the existing Rs 1.5 lakh per year to home loan applicants could have helped.

One big problem, developers say, is that low cost housing projects come with a large cost components and margins that are almost negligible.

However, real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank India tells CNBC-TV18 that the absence of incentives to middle-income home buyers could see homes below Rs 45 lakh dominate residential sales in 2022.

Some analysts believe the New Year could see affordable housing sales hit new highs, given the Union Budget's PMAY allocation of Rs 48,000 crore to build 80 lakh homes. However, others feel that with consumer response to low-cost housing having been lukewarm through 2021, the rise will not be automatic… and that developers will have to do more to promote absorption of these units.

The other option for developers could be to actively move inventories to tier-II towns, and then get aggressive with pricing.

So, while 2022 could see Indian real estate continue its decent run, developers will keep a close eye on supply in order to ensure they don't create a situation that hurts pricing power, or has them overestimating sales potential.

