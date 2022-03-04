Brigade Group sees big uptick in commercial, residential space demand

On both the residential and the commercial front there has been a really good pick up in terms of interest and volumes, said Pavitra Shankar of Brigade Group in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

On both the residential and the commercial front there has been a really good pick up in terms of interest and volumes, said Pavitra Shankar of Brigade Group in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Customers are willing to pay a slight increase in prices to go with the trusted developer, she said.

Construction cost has increased by about 10 percent so far, she said.

Also Read:

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis goes along, there will be some pressure on fuel prices as well. So for the short-term, she expects to see some pressure on the cost side, which may lead to price hikes in the future.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

Catch all stock market updates here