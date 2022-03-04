0

Brigade Group sees big uptick in commercial, residential space demand

By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
On both the residential and the commercial front there has been a really good pick up in terms of interest and volumes, said Pavitra Shankar of Brigade Group in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

On both the residential and the commercial front there has been a really good pick up in terms of interest and volumes, said Pavitra Shankar of Brigade Group in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
Customers are willing to pay a slight increase in prices to go with the trusted developer, she said.
Construction cost has increased by about 10 percent so far, she said.
As the Russia-Ukraine crisis goes along, there will be some pressure on fuel prices as well. So for the short-term, she expects to see some pressure on the cost side, which may lead to price hikes in the future.
For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
