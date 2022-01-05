Believe growth in real estate is sustainable, unsold inventory not a concern Knight Frank

Home buying in India continued with a strong show in the second half of last year, shows the latest report from Knight Frank. Sales are up 41 percent year-on-year for the July-to-December period. Launches have gone up by 50 percent on a year-on-year basis for the second half of the calendar year 2021. To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Gulam Zia, Senior Executive Director at Knight Frank.

Zia said there are a lot of reasons to believe that this growth is sustainable

“On one side when the wealth creation has happened, also the pent up demand has continued, so going forward at least I don't see much of a reason except we do see a very severe kind of a lockdown - that is the only concern I would have. The rest of it is absolutely fine, I don't see a reason why this party shall not continue.”

He added that unsold inventory would not be a concern with good sales velocity happening.

