Western UP votes tomorrow, 58 seats in the fray; details here

The polling season kicks off tomorrow - 58 Assembly Constituencies across 11 districts in Western Uttar Pradesh go to polls - the BJP had swept Western UP in 2017, winning 53 out of the 58 seats - they had a winning margin of 20 percent and more in 23 constituencies.

However, the landscape is different this time around. Firstly, the year-long farmer protests may prove to be a challenge for the BJP. Also, the BJP has also lost a valuable ally in the form of Rakesh Tikait, a farmer leader and an influential member of the Jat community.

Secondly, it would be interesting to see how the alliance between Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal plays out.

CNN-News18’s Pranshu Mishra has more details on the election campaigns in Western Uttar Pradesh.