West Bengal assembly polls: Why phase 6 is most crucial in TMC vs BJP battle

VIDEOS

India

Updated : April 22, 2021 11:17 PM IST

Total 43 constituencies went to polls in the sixth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections today. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had won 32 out of them in the 2016 state polls. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP led in 19 assembly segments.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and home minister Amit Shah continued to campaign in the state today for the remaining two phases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he has cancelled his rally scheduled for tomorrow, as he will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

CNN-News18s Pallavi Ghosh decodes why phase 6 is crucial for both TMC and its principal challenger BJP.