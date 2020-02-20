#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
UK launches new points-based immigration system for visa applicants

Updated : February 20, 2020 03:06 PM IST

The United Kingdom home secretary Priti Patel has announced a new points-based immigration system. Under the new system, applicants will be assigned points for specific skills, qualifications, salaries or professions. Visa will be granted only to those who gain enough points.

Top priority will be given to citizens with the highest skills and talent. Skilled workers must meet certain criteria, including the ability to speak English. All applicants are required to have a job offer in line with migration advisory committee recommendations.

Minimum salary threshold has been set at £25,600. Students will also be covered under the new immigration system. It will treat both the European Union (EU) and non-EU citizens equally. The new system will come into effect from January 1, 2021.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
