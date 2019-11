VIDEOS

Updated : November 28, 2019 11:29 PM IST

Shiv Sainik, artist and now the 19th chief minister of Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray is the first member of the Thackeray family to become the chief minister.

Shiv Sena chief will also head the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', party's alliance with NCP and Congress. This marks the return of a Shiv Sainik as the chief minister after 20 years.