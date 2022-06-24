The political turmoil in Maharashtra has deepened. Four time MLA, Eknath Shinde, who led a rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership claims to have the support of over 40 Shiv Sena legislators. To discuss the road ahead for Maharashtra government, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ashutosh Patil, Editor of News18 Lokmat.

The disgruntled MLAs are currently camping at a five star hotel in Guwahati. Shinde said that it was imperative to walk out of the "unnatural alliance" in Maharashtra — with the NCP and the Congress — and claims to represent the real Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed party district chiefs and told them that he has not given up the fight just yet.

Earlier, legislators who have aligned themselves with the Thackerays filed a petition with the deputy speaker seeking disqualification of 12 MLAs from the Shinde camp.

Meanwhile, more legislators continue to join the Shinde camp — the latest being Dilip Lande.

