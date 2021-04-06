Tamil Nadu elections 2021: Voter turnout inches close to 25 percent as of 12 pm

VIDEOS

Updated : April 06, 2021 03:41 PM IST

Polling is underway in Tamil Nadu's single-phase elections for the 234 assembly seats. The state is witnessing a fierce battle between arch-rivals AIADMK and DMK with 25 percent voter turnout till noon. The AIADMK government is seeking a third straight mandate in this election.

Big names from cinema as well as politics like Rajnikanth, Kamal Hassan, MK Stalin, and TTV Dhinakaran have already cast their votes.

Even before polling began at 7 am, people could be seen eagerly queuing up before the polling stations and voter information slips were distributed to the people to help them identify their booths.

Covid-19 protocols were in place during the polling and the infected have been allowed to vote in the last hour of 7am to 7 pm voting duration. They will be provided with PPE kits, officials said.

The state has 88,937 polling stations, 1,29,165 ballot units, 91,180 control units (which comprise the Electronic Voting Machine) and an equal number of VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) units.

As many as 4,17,521 polling personnel are on duty and over 1.50 lakh security personnel including those from state police, Central Armed Police Force, and home guards have been deployed.

There are 10,813 vulnerable polling stations and 537 critical and webcasting is being done from '50 per cent' of the polling stations.

