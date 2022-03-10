State election results: Counting begins; details here

Counting of votes for the 5 states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur begins.

Starting with Uttar Pradesh, holding on to power in the state is crucial for the BJP to win the 2024 general elections, a loss or win will impact the government's economic and political agenda. Exit polls suggest a win for the BJP, but with a reduced majority in the 403 seat assembly. If BJP wins, it will be the first party to win a second consecutive term since 1985.

The election will decide the fate of Akhilesh Yadav who is the main challenger to sitting chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

In Punjab exit polls predicted a win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a win for AAP would indicate that people wanted an alternative and Aam Aadmi Party's narrative clicked with the voter.

It is a prestigious battle for the Congress High Command, which recently appointed Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister and Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state Congress President.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is trying to regain lost ground in Punjab after its worst-ever tally in 2017 when it was reduced to just 15 seats.

Exit polls have indicated a close fight in Uttarakhand and Goa. In Goa, Congress has actually moved candidates to a luxury resort in order to prevent a repeat of 2017 when it could not form the government despite having maximum seats.

In Manipur, BJP is hoping to retain power with exit polls giving the party an edge.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra for more details.