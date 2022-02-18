Single-phase voting on Sunday for Punjab; details here

It's the last day of campaigning for the Punjab Assembly Elections - the state goes to the polls on Sunday in a single phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a number of prominent members from the Sikh community at his residence today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fighting elections in alliance with Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress - the BJP's decade’s long alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) came to an end over the now withdrawn farm laws.

The Congress has projected Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief ministerial face as it battles anti-incumbency.

The Shiromani Akali Dal is in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Akali Dal Patriach and 5-time chief minister Parkarsh Singh Badal is contesting from Lambi at the age of 94.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) has been the principal opposition party in Punjab for the last five years. AAP's lone Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann is the chief ministerial candidate.

