Race to replace Johnson: Rishi Sunak continues to lead

The battle to be the next Prime Minister of the UK remains unpredictable. The five Conservative Party contenders clashed over tax cuts in a televised debate on Sunday, with the two frontrunners, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, stepping up their rhetoric on boosting the economy. The stage is set for the third round of voting, which will bring down the contenders’ list to four.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Matthew Holehouse, British Politics Correspondent of the Economist, to talk about what the UK Prime Ministerial race looks like right now — how do the odds stack up.

“Rishi Sunak is the figure who has the most number of MPs declaring their support for him. It’s not apparent however that he will retain that lead and it is certainly not apparent that when the final pair — if he joins that final pair — goes to the vote of Conservative Party members … he’s the favourite.”

