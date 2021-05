VIDEOS

India

Updated : May 06, 2021 09:35:09 IST

MK Stalin is all set to take oath as the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7. The list of ministers in the new state Cabinet has been released.

Jude Sannith reports that the Stalin Cabinet will have 34 ministers including 3 women ministers. MK Stalin will hold home, IAS and general administration portfolios in the new government.

DMK old guards -- Durai Murugan, KN Nehru and M Subramanian -- will make a comeback after 10 years of being out of power.