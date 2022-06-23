Maharashtra government crisis: Governor may play a crucial role going ahead say experts

Hours after Uddhav Thackeray in an emotional address said that he was ready to quit as chief minister if even one of his MLAs came forward and demanded it, the Sena leadership has shown signs of a climbdown. Senior leader Sanjay Raut, considered close to Uddhav Thackeray has said that they will consider walking out of the alliance provided the disgruntled legislators returned to Mumbai in 24 hours.

There is no end to the political crisis in Maharashtra set off by dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati along with rebel MLAs, claims to have the support of 41 Maharashtra legislators, including 35 from the Shiv Sena. The BJP maintains that the crisis within the Shiv Sena is their internal matter.

Meanwhile, two Shiv Sena MLAs — Kailash Patil and Nitin Deshmukh — returned to Mumbai today after having defected to the Eknath Shinde camp earlier. They were felicitated by senior sena leaders upon their return.

To discuss the road ahead for Maharashtra government, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ashutosh Patil, Editor of News18 Lokmat, and Sanhita Joshi, Assistant Professor at University of Mumbai.

