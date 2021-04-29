  • SENSEX
Last phase of West Bengal polls: Here’s what the projections say

Updated : April 29, 2021 01:04:36 IST

Polling is currently underway in West Bengal's eighth and final phase of the elections in 35 constituencies spread across the districts of Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Kolkata.

Voting is being held in 11,860 polling stations of 35 constituencies—11 each in Murshidabad and Birbhum, six in Malda and seven in north Kolkata. Over 84.77 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 283 candidates in this phase.

The voting exercise will continue till 6.30 pm. The eight-phase elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly began on March 27. Votes will be counted on Sunday.

Watch the video to find out what are the projections looking like.

Track all West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 related live updates with CNBC-TV18's blog here
