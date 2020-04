VIDEOS

Updated : April 21, 2020 12:06 AM IST

After a large number of COVID-19 cases in India were traced back to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, there have been incidents which have raised questions in the UAE, in Gulf countries and at the level of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The OIC has issued a strong statement saying that India should protect the rights of minorities, Muslims and stop incidents of Islamophobia. To discuss this Parikshit Luthra spoke to Navdeep Suri, former Indian ambassador to the UAE.