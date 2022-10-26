One of the largest apple growing state in the country is getting ready for polls. Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for single phase assembly elections on 12th of November.

One of the largest apple-growing states in the country is getting ready for polls — Himachal Pradesh will hold a single-phase assembly election on November 12.

Apple farmers have been protesting in the state for the past few days against the low procurement price. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who attributed the protests to political differences.

Thakur said the state government has created 60,000 jobs in the past five years and aims to generate 1 lakh jobs in the next five years.

He also said that demands to restore the old pension scheme will be met if BJP is re-elected to power.

