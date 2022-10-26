    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newspolitics News

    Himachal Pradesh CM hopes to generate 1 lakh jobs in the state in next 5 years

    videos | IST

    Himachal Pradesh CM hopes to generate 1 lakh jobs in the state in next 5 years

    Profile image
    By Santia Gora   IST (Published)
    Mini

    One of the largest apple growing state in the country is getting ready for polls. Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for single phase assembly elections on 12th of November.

    One of the largest apple-growing states in the country is getting ready for polls — Himachal Pradesh will hold a single-phase assembly election on November 12.
    Apple farmers have been protesting in the state for the past few days against the low procurement price. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who attributed the protests to political differences.
    Thakur said the state government has created 60,000 jobs in the past five years and aims to generate 1 lakh jobs in the next five years.
    He also said that demands to restore the old pension scheme will be met if BJP is re-elected to power.
    Watch video for more.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng