Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Politics
VIDEOS
Politics

Here are some interesting facts about Jana Gana Mana

Updated : August 14, 2019 09:05 PM IST
DidYouKnow Jana Gana Mana was adopted as India's national anthem on Jan 24, 1950? Here are some more interesting facts
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV