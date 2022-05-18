Hardik Patel quits Congress, says senior leadership lacks seriousness

There is a jolt for the Congress party in Gujarat with few months to go for the elections. Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel has quit the party. In a strongly-worded letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, which he shared on Twitter, Patel took a dig at the top leadership, saying they were "distracted by their mobile phones" when he met them at the recent brainstorming session in Udaipur.

The Patidar leader's move ends a three year old partnership which began in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

In a strongly-worded letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, which he shared on Twitter, Patel took a dig at the top leadership, saying they were "distracted by their mobile phones" when he met them at the recent brainstorming session in Udaipur.

Patel also alleged that Congress only played the role of a roadblock when it came to "building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir."

Patel wrote of his disappointment when party workers like him travelled 500-600 km a day to attend a party meeting and discuss issues but found the leaders busy trying to ensure that some senior Congress leader from Delhi was served his chicken sandwich on time. Whenever I tried to draw the attention of party leaders towards pressing issues of Gujarat, it seemed they were more focused on their mobile phone screens and other things, Patel said, describing lack of seriousness about all issues as a major problem with the Congress' senior leadership.

Some leaders were enjoying abroad when the party and the country needed them, he said. Patel is the latest Congress leader to leave the party. Those who quit the party recently include former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Amarinder Singh, Ashwani Kumar and RPN Singh, all long-time leaders of the party.

Patel claimed that despite several attempts to steer the Congress in the right direction, the party has constantly been working "against the interests of my country and our society".

The lack of seriousness about all issues is a major problem with the party's senior leadership. Whenever I met senior leaders, I always felt that they were not really interested in hearing about problems concerning the people of Gujarat, he said.

The Congress accused Patel of singing the BJP's tune. Terming him dishonest and an opportunist, the party also accused him of being in touch with the ruling BJP for the last six years to ensure withdrawal of cases registered against him during the Patidar quota stir.

With text inputs from PTI.