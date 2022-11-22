Gujarat Polls: Isudan Gadhvi talks about AAP's key poll plans & more

Gujarat goes to polls in two phases, with the first phase of polling set to take place on December 1 - the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to make in-roads in the state, which has been a BJP bastion for over two decades.

CNBC-TV18’s Santia Gora spoke to Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat Chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi about their key poll plans, their stance on the Bilkis Bano Case, and more.

Gadhvi said if he wins the key focus will be on farmers, electricity, etc.

"We will provide free eletricity from March 1. we will ensure up to Rs 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers. Employees on contract will be permanent," he said.

He also spoke about how the party plans to get urban votes during the Gujarat elections, Arvind Kejriwal's recent remarks of putting photo of Lord Ganesh on currency notes, etc.

Watch video for the entire interview.