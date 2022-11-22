English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homevideos Newspolitics News

Gujarat Polls: Isudan Gadhvi talks about AAP's key poll plans & more

videos | IST

Gujarat Polls: Isudan Gadhvi talks about AAP's key poll plans & more

Profile image
By Santia Gora   Nov 22, 2022 10:18 PM IST (Published)
Mini

CNBC-TV18’s Santia Gora spoke to Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat Chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi about the party's key poll plans, their stance on the Bilkis Bano Case and more.

Gujarat goes to polls in two phases, with the first phase of polling set to take place on December 1 - the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to make in-roads in the state, which has been a BJP bastion for over two decades.

CNBC-TV18’s Santia Gora spoke to Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat Chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi about their key poll plans, their stance on the Bilkis Bano Case, and more.
Gadhvi said if he wins the key focus will be on farmers, electricity, etc.
"We will provide free eletricity from March 1. we will ensure up to Rs 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers. Employees on contract will be permanent," he said.
He also spoke about how the party plans to get urban votes during the Gujarat elections, Arvind Kejriwal's recent remarks of putting photo of Lord Ganesh on currency notes, etc.
Watch video for the entire interview.
Also Read: AAP, tribal protests challenge BJP's dominance in South Gujarat
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng