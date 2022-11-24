English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
  • Hours
  • Minutes
  • Seconds

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homevideos Newspolitics News

    Gujarat Assembly Election | Surat’s diamond merchants rally behind BJP

    videos | IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election | Surat’s diamond merchants rally behind BJP

    Profile image
    By Santia Gora   Nov 24, 2022 9:42 PM IST (Published)
    Mini

    Gujarat's city of Surat is famous for its diamonds and the diamond merchants who call the city home have been important, politically speaking -- not only because of the vote bank that they represent but because they are a significant source of political funding. As part of the on-going series 'Election Exchange', CNBC-TV18's Santia Gora dropped into the city to get a sense of how the political winds are blowing.

    Gujarat's city of Surat is famous for its diamonds and the diamond merchants who call the city home have been important, politically speaking -- not only because of the vote bank that they represent, but because they are a significant source of political funding.

    In 2017, the Congress campaigned hard to win the votes of Surat's diamond merchant community and one of its stands was to highlight the problems faced by these merchants with the introduction of GST. The campaigning, however, did not have the desired result.
    This time, the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to win over the same diamond merchant community. But experts say that going by historical trends, this constituency has largely voted BJP and interactions with a few of the merchants in the city indicate that this may not have changed much.
    Experts also say that any losses the community may have had to bear due to global geopolitical events like Russia's invasion of Ukraine may not work to shift votes away from the BJP.
    As part of our CNBC-TV18's on-going series 'Election Exchange', Santia Gora dropped into the city to get a sense of how the political winds are blowing.
    Also read: Electoral irony: BJP rebels backing party could split its votes in Vaghodia
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng