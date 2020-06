VIDEOS

Updated : June 19, 2020 06:38 PM IST

Two days after the deadly clash that killed at least 20 Indian soldiers in leach’s Galwan Valley, the border area still remains tense. On Thursday night, China released 10 Indian army personnel, including 4 officers, who had been captured during the violent face-off on Monday night. The Indian army says no Indian soldier is missing in action. Both countries continue to hold talks through their military leaders and at diplomatic levels.

What is the way forward and did the Doklam report raise all the red flags? Can the government go back to that report now? To discuss that, CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Member of Parliament and chairman of the standing committee which prepared the Doklam report, Shashi Tharoor.