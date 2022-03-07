0

Exit polls indicate BJP retaining Uttar Pradesh, AAP may form govt in Punjab; here's what experts have to say

By Shereen Bhan   | Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
The ballots have been cast. The voters have had their word across 5 states and the exit polls are out. The BJP is set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh. The Aam Aadmi Party is set to form the government in Punjab according to the exit polls. It's a dead heat in Uttarakhand and Goa, while in Manipur, BJP holds the edge. The final results will be out on March 10.

To decode what the exit polls indicate, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Shama Mohamed, Spokesperson of Congress; Vinod Sharma, Political Editor at Hindustan Times; Gopal Krishna Agarwal, Spokesperson of BJP; Sanjeev Srivastava, Political Commentator; Major A Chaturvedi (Retd), Member of Samajwadi Party; Pawan Khera, Spokesperson of Congress; Anila Singh, Spokesperson of BJP; Nitin Tyagi, Spokesperson of AAP; Jyoti Kamal, Managing Editor of News18 Punjab; Siraj Hussain, Visiting Sr Fellow at ICRIER; Manisha Priyam, Political Analyst and SC Garg, Former Secretary of Finance.
