Electoral Reform Bill: Views of EC officials, political parties considered; details here

On Electoral Reform, the government has been taking feedback from political parties, from Election Commission for almost a year and a half. The bill that has been brought is as per recommendations of political parties and also the Standing Committee on Law and Personnel.

There were about 30 items on the government’s agenda and Cryptocurrency Bill and the Banking Law Amendment Bill were some of the critical items, but it seems that there will be more consultation that would be needed.

Especially on the crypto bill , according to government sources, they want to align the law with international regulations and that’s why they are getting feedback from the banks for international settlements in Switzerland.

