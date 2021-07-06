Cabinet reshuffle: Younger leaders likely to be inducted

VIDEOS

Updated : July 06, 2021 21:03:12 IST

The highly-anticipated expansion of the Union cabinet, the first since Prime Minister Modi began his second term is expected to take place on July 7 and there are expectations that the cabinet's strength may go up from 53 to 81, post the expansion.

Sources told News18 that former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who made way for Himanta Biswa Sarma in the recently-concluded state assembly elections, is likely to be inducted into the cabinet.

BJP Leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who switched from the Congress to join the BJP last year and played a crucial role in the run-up to the Madhya Pradesh trust vote, may also get a ministerial berth.

Ahead of the cabinet reshuffle, eight new governors were appointed to various states, including Social Justice Minister and Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh Thawar-Chand Gehlot.