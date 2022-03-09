0

Cabinet approves setting up National Land Monetisation Corp, key amendments to mine & minerals act

By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
The Union Cabinet has approved setting up National Land Monetisation Corporation for CPSE asset monetisation and other key amendments to the mine and minerals act.

The Union Cabinet has approved setting up National Land Monetisation Corporation for central public sector enterprises (CPSE) asset monetisation and other key amendments to the mine and minerals act.
There have been six decisions taken by the Union Cabinet today. Two important ones – first of all, the amendments of the mines and minerals act. This has been done with the aim of import substitution of key minerals. So the government has specified a rate of royalty in respect of glauconite, potash, emerald, platinum group of metals. There are other metals where the royalty has been changed but this is to encourage domestic manufacturing of certain minerals, promote a domestic ecosystem.
On the other hand, there is a key budget announcement that has received a cabinet approval today. This was for setting up of the National Land Monetisation Corporation. This will have an initial authorized share capital of Rs 5,000 crore and paid up share capital of Rs 150 crore, this will undertake monetisation of surplus land and building assets of central public sector enterprises and other government agencies.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra for more details.
