BJP in UP, AAP likely in Punjab: Political analysts decode exit poll readings

By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
Exit poll suggests a clean sweep for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, bucking the anti-incumbency trend. Punjab seems set to be won by the Aam Aadmi Party while the state of Uttarakhand is likely to see a photo finish between the Congress and the BJP.

The ballots have been cast. The voters have had their word across 5 states and the exit polls are out. It suggests a clean sweep for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, bucking the anti-incumbency trend. Punjab seems set to be won by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while the state of Uttarakhand is likely to see a photo finish between the Congress and the BJP.
To decode what the exit polls indicate, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Vinod Sharma, political editor of Hindustan Times and Rasheed Kidwai, journalist, author and political analyst.
