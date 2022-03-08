BJP in UP, AAP likely in Punjab: Political analysts decode exit poll readings

Exit poll suggests a clean sweep for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, bucking the anti-incumbency trend. Punjab seems set to be won by the Aam Aadmi Party while the state of Uttarakhand is likely to see a photo finish between the Congress and the BJP.

The ballots have been cast. The voters have had their word across 5 states and the exit polls are out. It suggests a clean sweep for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, bucking the anti-incumbency trend. Punjab seems set to be won by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while the state of Uttarakhand is likely to see a photo finish between the Congress and the BJP.

To decode what the exit polls indicate, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Vinod Sharma, political editor of Hindustan Times and Rasheed Kidwai, journalist, author and political analyst.

Also Read: Uttarakhand exit polls predict neck and neck fight between BJP and Congress

Watch the accompanying video for the entire discussion.