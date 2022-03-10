Assembly Elections: Voters have rejected divisive, family-led politics, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Leads for Assembly Elections Results 2022 are in as counting of votes for polls held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa began. Trends suggest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. To analyse the election results, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology.

Leads for Assembly Elections Results 2022 are in as counting of votes for polls held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa began. Trends suggest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has gained the majority mark in leads in Punjab while the picture in Goa is yet to get clearer.

