Assembly Elections: BJP retains power in 4 states, AAP sweeps Punjab; experts weigh in

It was dubbed as the semi-final before the 2024 final, and the Bharatiya Janata Party has passed that test with flying colours. The BJP has managed to retain Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, the states it ruled for the last five years and with the exception of Uttarakhand, it has seen a rise in the vote share as well.

It's also been a clean sweep for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

In Uttar Pradesh which was politically the most vital state, BJP has romped home to a comfortable victory as the state elects the same government for a second consecutive term for the first time since 1985.

Yogi Adityanath is set to become the first chief minister in the history of the state to retain power after completing a full five year term. The BJP has taken an unassailable lead, with alliance set to win over 60 percent of the seats. The BJP has also increased its vote share to 42 percent in the process.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party gained about 70 seats compared to last elections but remains a distant second. The Rashtriya Lok Dal, which fought the elections in alliance with Samajwadi Party won 10 seats, while the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party have been decimated.

To decode the assembly election results, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Syed Zafar Islam, Rajya Sabha MP from BJP; Rohan Gupta, Spokesperson of Congress; Retired Major Ashish Chaturvedi from Samajwadi Party; Ahbaab Singh Grewal, Spokesperson of AAP; Vinod Sharma of Hindustan Times and Sanjeev Srivastava, Political Commentator.

