Assembly Elections 2022: Voting underway for final phase of Uttar Pradesh polls

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, where voting is underway for the seventh and last phase of the polls. A total of 54 seats are in the fray, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi constituency among the heavyweights. Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts. CNN's Pranshu Mishra finds out how the contenders are faring.

A total of 613 candidates are in the fray on various seats. The final round of polling will be a test of the alliances carved out by both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) with small caste-based parties. BJP's allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's new friends Apna Dal (K), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) of Om Prakash Rajbhar and others have been trying to rally their supporters.

