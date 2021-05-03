Assembly Elections 2021: 2022 state elections key for Rajya Sabha, says AK Bhattacharya

VIDEOS

India

Updated : May 03, 2021 02:11:09 IST

The February-March 2022 state elections will be key since most are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states, said AK Bhattacharya, editorial director of Business Standard, on Monday.

India had state elections held in the states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and union territory Puducherry with the results being declared on Sunday. Bhattacharya reckoned that the verdict wouldn't have a big impact on Rajya Sabha numbers but 2022 would be different.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Bhattacharya said, “The real change will happen next year in February and March when 5 big state elections to be held and all the 5 states are right now controlled by the BJP.”

“The policy of state disintermediation that we have seen where the states have been increasingly deprived of their rightful place in a quasi-federal structure that India is and that is going to see a significant change over the next one year because you are seeing state leaders rising and asserting themselves, he said.

For more details, watch the video