Assembly Election Results coming at a time of deep COVID crisis, says Hindustan Times’ Vinod Sharma

Updated : April 30, 2021 10:11:20 IST

The assembly election results 2021 of all the four states – Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala – and the Union Territory of Puducherry are coming at a time when we are in a deep crisis induced by the coronavirus pandemic, said Vinod Sharma, political editor of Hindustan Times.

West Bengal has seen a hard-fought battle between the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). The CPI (M)-Congress-ISF alliance is also expected to give a tough fight on some seats.

The state on Thursday finally saw polling end after eight long phases for the 294-seat assembly and the results will now be declared after the counting of votes on May 2.

Speaking with CNBC-TV18, Sharma said, “The results of all the states are coming at a time when we are in a deep crisis and the public sentiment seems to be changing; it’s not going to give importance to any winners or it is not going to reject any losers.”

“Therefore, whoever wins in these states notably Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal; I am not as much aware of Assam whether what is the situation there by way of COVID surge, but in these states, all the governments will have a task and it is not going to be an easy task, it’s not going to be a popular job and that’s the message today, not after the election but before the elections,” he said.

