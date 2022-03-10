Election Results 2022: Political analysts decode trends

The counting for the much-awaited results of Assembly elections in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are underway.

All results, for now, are mapping what the exit polls suggested broadly. The five states voted for nearly a month for a total of 690 seats with the maximum in UP (403 seats) followed by Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Manipur (60), and Goa (40).

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rasheed Kidwai, journalist and political analyst and Sanjeev Srivastava, political analyst to know whether or not exit polls were accurate in projecting numbers for the Assembly Elections 2022.

Watch the accompanying video for the entire discussion.