AAP landslide win in Punjab: Find out what worked in its favour

In Punjab , the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as the giant slayer winning over 80 percent of the seats. It is set to become the third party after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress to run governments in more than one state.

Former Chief Ministers Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh have lost to Aam Aadmi Party candidates from Lambi and Patiala respectively. Outgoing Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has lost from both the seats where he was contesting.

Other top leaders Navyot Singh Sidhu of the Congress and Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia of the Shiromani Akali Dal have also lost.

