Wizards of Dalal Street: How to build a pandemic proof portfolio? Enam Holdings’ Manish Chokhani explains

Updated : April 20, 2020 11:39 PM IST

A natural disaster destroys life and property in a finite time and at compressed space, but a human calamity can destroy society for many a generation. In this episode of Wizards of Dalal Street, Manish Chokhani, Director of Enam Holdings is in conversation with Ramesh Damani, member of BSE on building a pandemic proof portfolio.

Chokhani said, “The world has never faced a crisis of this sort and while we read things and we have heard about the great depression of 1929 and I lived through the great crash of 1987 also where it fell quite vertically I think what is going on now is so unprecedented because fundamentally while the factories are all there and the farmlands are all there and the people are all there, nothing has been destroyed it has been like a war and you don’t know how the fundamentals will turn out on the other side of this war.”
