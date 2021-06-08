What is the opportunity for arbitrage funds? Experts decode

VIDEOS

Last year in March, arbitrage funds gave negative returns for the first time. However, according to a note by Edelweiss Asset Management, there could be an opportunity for investors that lies ahead.

To understand the opportunity and also understand what arbitrage funds add to one’s portfolio, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Bhavesh Jain, Fund Manager at Edelweiss Asset Management. He also manages their arbitrage funds.