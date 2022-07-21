    Home

    Wealth & Asset Management to see a big shift in business dynamics, asset class allocation

    Wealth & Asset Management to see a big shift in business dynamics, asset class allocation

    By Nisha Poddar
    With the change in dynamics, both macro as well as micro, the AMC business is set for a shift both in the economics of their sector and the asset class concentration. Industry players Karan Bhagat of IIFL Wealth and Asset Management and Nikhil Kamath of True Beacon discussed this on Big Deal.

    Spotlight is on the wealth and asset management business in India, which has evolved from simple mutual funds to various specialized products under alternative investment funds meant for high net worth individuals.
    Now, AMC as a segment in the public market is a recent phenomenon. There have been instances of deals and consolidation while the investor community has a bullish outlook for this space.
