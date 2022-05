In this episode of ‘Money Money Money’, Mrin Agarwal, Financial Educator and Director at Finsafe India talk about how one can upgrade their retirement corpus and what to do if you are starting later than desired.

Often people invest in Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), pension schemes for retirement. But that may not be enough to build a corpus which can beat inflation and grow to a decent amount. So how can an individual build a bigger retirement corpus?

