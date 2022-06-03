Cross
Understanding market cycles and protecting portfolio in a downcycle

Understanding market cycles and protecting portfolio in a downcycle

By Sonia Shenoy   IST (Published)
In this episode of ‘Smart Money’, the focus is on the big learnings from several past market cycles and trying and understanding how to protect the portfolio in a market downcycle.

Ravi Dharamshi, Founder and CIO at ValueQuest Investment Advisors, which is a decade-old PMS firm, will discuss the market and economic cycles and how to protect your portfolio in a downcycle.
Ravi manages the VQ Platinum PMS Scheme, which has recently been awarded a 5-star PMS rating by PMS Bazaar. Ravi has been a stock market observer for over 23 years, spending a few years at Rare Enterprises, the family office of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He is well-placed to help us compare earlier market cycles to understand where we are now.
Watch video for more.
