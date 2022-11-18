Smart Money: Tracing investment journey of UTI MF's Swati Kulkarni

CNBC-TV18's special show, Smart Money kick starts new series on outstanding women in finance. The show will profile all those women across the financial spectrum who have made a name for themselves and of course, have had a bright careers.

In this episode, CNBC-TV18 Sonia Shenoy is in conversation with Swati Kulkarni, executive vice president and fund manager at UTI MF who has completed three decades in the mutual fund industry. She runs one of the oldest mutual funds in India.

Talking about her journey Kulkarni said, "The journey, it began as a very humble beginning, and of course, has been rewarding, because if you see I got an opportunity somewhere down the line in 2004, to independently manage the funds, and being able to contribute in some way to the wealth creation journey."

She added, "One good part of the whole journey is that in UTI, we always had an emphasis on in-house research, there have been learnings, it's a learning curve for everyone. Of course, the qualifications are there, but you learn with experience."

