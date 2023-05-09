MF Corner | Understanding features and benefits of target maturity funds

homevideos Newspersonal finance NewsMF Corner | Understanding features and benefits of target maturity funds

By Sonal Bhutra  May 9, 2023 4:14 PM IST (Published)
Unlike recurring and fixed deposits, target maturity funds are open-ended. This means that investors can liquidate their holdings at the prevailing market valuation.

Target maturity fund, a kind of passively managed debt mutual fund scheme, comes with a specified maturity date replicating an underlying index. These schemes buy and hold similar maturity bonds in the index they track. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Gautam Kaul, Senior Fund Manager-Fixed Income at Bandhan AMC, said that the underlying of these products are typically in three categories, which are government-securities (G-Secs), state development loans (SDLs), AAA corporate bonds, or a mix of the three.

"The maturity is range from as low as one to two years to as high as 10 to 15 years as well," Kaul said.
Deposits and target maturity funds differ in terms of diversification. Deposits typically offer a fixed rate of interest but do not provide diversification across asset classes. In contrast, target maturity funds invest in a basket of bonds and provide diversification across sectors and credit ratings.
One of the key benefits of investing in target maturity funds is liquidity. Investors can sell their holdings at any time before maturity at the prevailing market rate. This makes it easier for investors to meet their liquidity needs without incurring a penalty.
Another benefit of target maturity funds is goal-based investing. Investors can select a fund that matches their investment horizon and risk appetite.
