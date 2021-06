VIDEOS

Updated : June 11, 2021 18:24:04 IST

In the special show ‘Smart Money’, CNBC-TV18 takes a deep dive into Fund of Funds (FoF) where Kirtan Shah, founder and CEO of SRE Wealth, decodes them and advises how to invest in them.

What are Fund of Funds?

Fund of Funds are funds which invest in other funds as the name suggests. If an investor doesn't have index funds available, they can take the Fund of Funds route to invest in either that index or that theme.

What are the type of Fund of Funds?

There are ideally four types of Fund of Funds in the Indian market -- wrapper around ETF, multi-manager within the same asset class, multi-asset classes, and Feeder funds.