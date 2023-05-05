Smart Money | Top 5 investment products to consider in the new financial year

With the new financial year underway, investors are eagerly looking for the top investment products to maximize their returns. With so many options available in the market, it can be challenging to determine the best investment products to consider.

This latest episode of Smart Money will explore the top five investment products that investors should keep an eye on in the new financial year. From mutual funds to fixed deposits and more, Anand Dalmia, Co-Founder & CBO at Fisdom, will provide insights into the features, benefits, and potential risks of these investment products.

Based on their analysis and research, Fisdom recommends a few mutual funds that investors can consider. These include the Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, Kotak Flexicap Fund, ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund, and SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund. An interesting point to note is the positives of the ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund, which has a robust, valuation-driven model and nimble asset allocation management.

Meanwhile, the SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund has a highly-credible track record, an ability to navigate through market cycles, and risk optimization.

Moving on, the second investment product to watch in FY24 is the National Pension Scheme (NPS). The NPS is a retirement-focused investment product that offers a tax break while generating returns. The NPS provides the option to choose between different fund managers for equity and debt allocations, which can provide greater flexibility and diversification.

Watch accompanying video for more to discover the top five investment products to consider in the new financial year.