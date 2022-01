With the equity markets down for five straight days, the question on everyone's mind is should one diversify risk and raise investments in debt funds. In a CNBC-TV18 special show, Smart Money, Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (Debt) & Head (Products) at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company discusses the advantages and disadvantages of debt funds.

With the equity markets down for five straight days, the question on everyone's mind is should one diversify risk and raise investments in debt funds.

In a CNBC-TV18 special show, Smart Money, Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (Debt) & Head (Products) at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company discusses the advantages and disadvantages of debt funds.

Watch the accompanying video for the full interview.

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Smart Money tab below.