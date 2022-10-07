    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Smart Money: Opportunities galore in transport and logistics, says ICICI Prudential AMC

    IST

    Smart Money: Opportunities galore in transport and logistics, says ICICI Prudential AMC

    By Sonia Shenoy   IST
    The big investment call this year was on auto stocks. Stocks like Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and Eicher Motors have risen 30-50 percent in 2022. In fact, in the last fortnight, two big fund houses ICICI Prudential and IDFC came out with thematic mutual funds on the transportation and logistics sector. Harish Bihani, Senior Fund Manager - ICICI Prudential AMC’s discussed their new NFO on a CNBC-TV18 special show ‘Smart Money’.

