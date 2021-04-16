  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Personal finance
VIDEOS
Personal Finance

Smart Money: Monika Halan on do’s and don’ts of retirement planning

Updated : April 16, 2021 06:02 PM IST

In the special show ‘Smart Money’, CNBC-TV18 focuses on retirement planning. Monika Halan, a trusted personal finance writer, speaker and author of ‘Let's Talk Money’ decodes the benefits of retirement planning and why one should plan their retirement early. She also talks about how to create a bigger nest egg to have a stress free life post 50.

She is a best-selling author and adjunct professor at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs -- a ministry of corporate affairs think tank. She is also a regular speaker on financial literacy, regulation, inclusion and consumer issues in retail finance.

Watch video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement