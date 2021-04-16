Smart Money: Monika Halan on do’s and don’ts of retirement planning

VIDEOS

Updated : April 16, 2021 06:02 PM IST

In the special show ‘Smart Money’, CNBC-TV18 focuses on retirement planning. Monika Halan, a trusted personal finance writer, speaker and author of ‘Let's Talk Money’ decodes the benefits of retirement planning and why one should plan their retirement early. She also talks about how to create a bigger nest egg to have a stress free life post 50.

She is a best-selling author and adjunct professor at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs -- a ministry of corporate affairs think tank. She is also a regular speaker on financial literacy, regulation, inclusion and consumer issues in retail finance.