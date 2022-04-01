Smart Money: Importance of a good fund manager

In this episode of ‘Smart Money’, the focus is on some of the best fund managers in the Indian mutual fund industry. Benaifer Malandkar, Chief Investment Officer of RAAY Global Investments, which is the family office of the Patni Group shared by it is important to pick a fund manager over a fund performance.

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy spoke to Benaifer Malandkar, Chief Investment Officer of RAAY Global Investments, which is the family office of the Patni Group. Benaifer has over 22 years of experience and has worked across fund houses like Citibank, ICICI Prudential, RBS and SMIFS Securities.

