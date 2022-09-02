    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    personal finance News

    Smart Money: Identifying midcap market leaders

    IST

    Smart Money: Identifying midcap market leaders

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Aashish Somaiya, CEO of White Oak Capital AMC, spoke about how a long-term investor can perhaps capitalise on the big growth that one is seeing in the midcap arena.

    CNBC-TV18 special, Smart Money, talks about the big opportunity in the midcap space. If one maps the last five or even ten years, the midcap index has outperformed both the Nifty as well as the smallcap index. There are many market leaders in the midcap space.
    Aashish Somaiya, CEO of White Oak Capital AMC, spoke about how a long-term investor can perhaps capitalise on the big growth that one is seeing in the midcap arena.
