Smart Money: Identifying midcap market leaders

Aashish Somaiya, CEO of White Oak Capital AMC, spoke about how a long-term investor can perhaps capitalise on the big growth that one is seeing in the midcap arena.

CNBC-TV18 special, Smart Money, talks about the big opportunity in the midcap space. If one maps the last five or even ten years, the midcap index has outperformed both the Nifty as well as the smallcap index. There are many market leaders in the midcap space.

Aashish Somaiya, CEO of White Oak Capital AMC, spoke about how a long-term investor can perhaps capitalise on the big growth that one is seeing in the midcap arena.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Smart Money tab below.